FİNANS

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. Ekonomi
  4. Emre Kurttepeli joined the Advisory Board of Çözüm Kumbarası Project

Emre Kurttepeli joined the Advisory Board of Çözüm Kumbarası Project

06.07.2023 12:00 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

Çözüm Kumbarası (Solution Bank) is a social innoviation project that runs on social media which is carried out by cooperation of Intel, Galata Business Angels, Endeavor and Ashoka.

Emre Kurttepeli joined the Advisory Board of Çözüm Kumbarası Project

Emre Kurttepeli (President of GBA), Aysegül İldeniz (Intel New Technologies Global Vice President ), Burak Aydın (Intel GM, TR) Murat Özyeğin (Endeavor Turkey Chairman), Faruk Eczacıbaşı (Turkey Informatics Foundation President ), İbrahim Betil (Civil Society Volunteer), Prof. Dr. Üstün Ergüder (Chairman of Education Reform Initiative) joined the launch meeting of Çözüm Kumbarası Project was organised to introduce Çözüm Kumbarası on 26 December 2014.

Emre Kurttepeli remarked: “As GBA, since we care about social entrepreneurship, we want to support this field and we believe in Çözüm Kumbarası Project; we are glad to be partners with Intel. We believe that this is an an important project that will pave the way of Social Entrepreneurship as well as contributing to its the development.”


ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!
Altın için İslam Memiş'ten kritik uyarı: "Sadece 1 gün kaldı!"Altın için İslam Memiş'ten kritik uyarı: "Sadece 1 gün kaldı!"
Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

Kredi Hesaplama

İlginizi Çekebilir

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

12 yaşındaki çocuğu kaçırıp tecavüz etti! Evinde canice katletti

12 yaşındaki çocuğu kaçırıp tecavüz etti! Evinde canice katletti

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Dünya bu görüntüleri konuşuyor! Gülücükler saçtı, espriler yaptı

Dünya bu görüntüleri konuşuyor! Gülücükler saçtı, espriler yaptı

Yuvarlanan kaya aracı dümdüz etti: 2 ölü...

Yuvarlanan kaya aracı dümdüz etti: 2 ölü...

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

Facebook'da Takip Et Twitter'da Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.