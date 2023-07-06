FİNANS

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. Ekonomi
  4. Emre Kurttepeli joined the jury of TEB Open Innovation Competition

Emre Kurttepeli joined the jury of TEB Open Innovation Competition

06.07.2023 11:17 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

Turkish Economy Bank (TEB) adopted the theme “ be agile, get a result” at their Open Innovation Competition that is now traditional with their “ Make an Innovation” motto this year.

Emre Kurttepeli joined the jury of TEB Open Innovation Competition

Turkish Economy Bank (TEB) adopted the theme “ be agile, get a result” at their Open Innovation Competition that became a tradition is now traditional with their “Make an Innovation” motto this year.

Emre Kurttepeli was in jury of the competition that was held on 15 May, 2015. The jury members were Varol Ciliv – TEB Holding Chairman, Ümit Leblebici – TEB GM,. Turgut Boz – TEB SME Banking Asst. GM and Acting Director, Gökhan Mendi – TEB Private Banking Asst.GM, Mehmet Ali Cer – TEB Information Technologies Asst. GM, Berrak Kutsoy – Pegasus Airlines Advisor, Didem Altop – Endeavor Turkey Secretary General, Emre Kurttepeli – Mynet Founder and Chairman of Galata Business Angels, Hakan Ertürk – Head of Department, Secretariat of Treasury, Kaan Kayabalı – Onedio.com Founder, Murat Ulus – Takasbank GM, Sefer Levent – Hurriyet Author, Timur Sırt – Sabah Author and Ufuk Batum – ODTÜ Teknokent Asst. GM.

ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Dünya bu kararları konuşuyor! Merkez Bankası da aralarına katıldıDünya bu kararları konuşuyor! Merkez Bankası da aralarına katıldı
Bakan Işıkhan'dan memur zammı açıklaması: 'Meclis tatile girmeden önce...'Bakan Işıkhan'dan memur zammı açıklaması: 'Meclis tatile girmeden önce...'
Otomobil bayilerinin ‘ikinci el’ oyunu! 'Hiçbir zaman sıfır araç fiyatlarını geçmedi'Otomobil bayilerinin ‘ikinci el’ oyunu! 'Hiçbir zaman sıfır araç fiyatlarını geçmedi'
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

Kredi Hesaplama

İlginizi Çekebilir

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

10 yaşındaki kıza tecavüz etti! Hamile olduğunu öğrenince...

10 yaşındaki kıza tecavüz etti! Hamile olduğunu öğrenince...

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Dünya bu görüntüleri konuşuyor! Gülücükler saçtı, espriler yaptı

Dünya bu görüntüleri konuşuyor! Gülücükler saçtı, espriler yaptı

Korkunç an! Oltasına köpek balığı takıldı

Korkunç an! Oltasına köpek balığı takıldı

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

Facebook'da Takip Et Twitter'da Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.