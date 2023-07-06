FİNANS

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. Ekonomi
  4. Emre Kurttepeli Made Keynote Speech at GBA Mentor Clinic VII

Emre Kurttepeli Made Keynote Speech at GBA Mentor Clinic VII

06.07.2023 11:00 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

“What do we actually need for our startups?” With this theme, Mentor Clinic has brought together experts and mentors in different areas of ecosystem for the seventh time this year.

Emre Kurttepeli Made Keynote Speech at GBA Mentor Clinic VII

To date, the Mentor Clinic has brought together about 1,500 entrepreneurs with 150 mentors. At Mentor Clinic, the potentials for opening up to Europe were discovered, entrepreneurs found partners and co-workers, received investment, and students had the opportunity to work and internship.

GBA Chairman Emre Kurttepeli made Keynote Speech at GBA Mentor Clinic VII

The event was held in Point Hotel Barbaros Istanbul on May 27th this year. The event hosted special mentors such as Cem Soysal, Bülent Çelebi, Uğur Şeker, Özge Öz, Arif Akdağ, Ömer Erkmen, Bora Yılmaz and Emre Kurttepeli.

As same as every year at Mentor Clinic: entrepreneurs meet mentors; With mentoring support, ideas are growing, processes are accelerating and entrepreneurship ecosystem is growing.

http://galatabusinessangels.com/TR/Event-Details/GBA-Mentor-Clinic/62922414632994239102


ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!
Bakan Işıkhan'dan memur zammı açıklaması: 'Meclis tatile girmeden önce...'Bakan Işıkhan'dan memur zammı açıklaması: 'Meclis tatile girmeden önce...'
Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

Kredi Hesaplama

İlginizi Çekebilir

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Korkunç an! Oltasına köpek balığı takıldı

Korkunç an! Oltasına köpek balığı takıldı

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Cinsel organını büyütmek istedi! Penisini karınca yuvasına soktu

Cinsel organını büyütmek istedi! Penisini karınca yuvasına soktu

12 yaşındaki çocuğu kaçırıp tecavüz etti! Evinde canice katletti

12 yaşındaki çocuğu kaçırıp tecavüz etti! Evinde canice katletti

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

Facebook'da Takip Et Twitter'da Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.