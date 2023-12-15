Emre Kurttepeli made the opening speech at Endeavor Boost the Future “Demo Day” Event

During the event, startups, which received intensive mentoring and training support for three months, presented their ventures to investors and leading figures in the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

In this year’s program, 12 entrepreneurs from different sectors such as fintech, gaming, and retail attracted attention with their artificial intelligence-supported solutions. Among the startups selected for the Boost The Future program and participating in Demo Day were Defy, ELYT, Finsmart, Guul Games, Jobtogo, Octobus, PvX, Ruuf, Selfprof, Shipicons, UrClimate, and Waste Long. These entrepreneurs refined their business ideas with experienced mentors from Akbank Lab and Endeavor and received support to expand into the global arena.

Emre Kurttepeli, Pressident of Endeavor Turkey stated that they aim to be the global platform supporting entrepreneurs in Turkey. As part of an international organization operating in 40 countries, Endeavor Turkey entrepreneurs have become Turkey’s most recognized and admired role models for future generations.

Kurttepeli provided the following information:

“In short, we support entrepreneurs who think big to realize their dreams. These entrepreneurs and their startups intend to change not only their environment but also the world. They continue on their way without fear of change, mentor and invest in new generation entrepreneurs, grow the entrepreneurship ecosystem, and create a ‘multiplier effect’, as they are now shaping the course of the countries and the world they are in. With Boost The Future, we aim to find the future Endeavor Entrepreneurs by identifying these companies early. We are very happy to have the chance to develop the entrepreneurship ecosystem together with Akbank for five years with Boost The Future program. I thank the entire Akbank team and wish our program graduates much success on their entrepreneurial journey.”





