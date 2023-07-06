FİNANS

  4. Emre Kurttepeli Made the Opening Speech of Endeavor PharmUp Program

06.07.2023 10:40

The new Sparticipants of the PharmUp Entrepreneurship Program, launched by Sanofi, which develops and offers innovative solutions in the field of health care, have been announced. Six startups have been selected among 64 applications to attend the program, the second period of which is taking place in cooperation with Endeavor Emre Kurttepeli, board chairperson of Endeavor and Sanofi. These six startups will begin the acceleration period that will last for three months.

“Emre Kurttepeli, the chairman of the board at Endeavor, commented on PharmUp’s second term program, expressing his satisfaction for being included in this innovative program for startups in the field of health. “There is a great opportunity for improvement, especially in health technologies in Turkey,” he stressed, further noting: “In this context, we are pleased to be a partner with a leading institution in the world such as Sanofi and to contribute to this development. After a detailed selection process, we selected six startups for PharmUp together with the Sanofi team. I congratulate all entrepreneurs. As Endeavor, we are ready to provide them with all kinds of support.”


Emre Kurttepeli

