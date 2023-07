Geleceği Görenler, featuring stories of important initiatives in our country. It brings together the stories of important initiatives such as Mynet, Ekşi Sözlük, İtiraf.com, Pilli Network, Yemeksepeti, GittiGidiyor, Nokta Medya, Cember.net, Grou.ps and Webrazzi

https://gelecegigorenler.com/