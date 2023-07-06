FİNANS

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. Ekonomi
  4. Entrepreneurs and Investors Met

Entrepreneurs and Investors Met

06.07.2023 12:20 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

As the most important representative in Turkey for the angel investment concept, Galata Business Angels held an “Investor Meeting” in Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 5, 2012.

Entrepreneurs and Investors Met

The conference that provided an opportunity for foreign investors to know Turkey better has gathered Turkish and foreign entrepreneurs who have innovative ideas together.

Many important investors such as Klaus Hommels who stands out with his early investments in Skype and Facebook and was selected as the investor of year in 2011, Jeff Clavier, the Founder and Managing Partner of SoftTech Venture Capital, Paul Kedrosky, the Consultant of Kauffman Foundation, Stefan Heilman, the Founder and Managing Partner of EG Investment Banking; Michiel Kotting, the London partners of Accel Partners and Aydın Şenkut, the Founder and Managing Partner of Felicis Venture participated in the conference began with the keynote speech of Emre Kurttepeli, the Chairman of Galata Business Angels.

The second session of the conference hosted such businessmen who have been known for their success and steer for Turkish economy with their entrepreneurship as Hanzade Doğan Boyner, Ali Sabancı, Özcan Tahincioğlu as well as Mete Çakmakcı, the General Secretary of TTGV and Burak Aydın, the General Manager of Intel Turkey.

In the summit that depicted the topics such as “The Impacts of Technology, Entrepreneur, Investor and Initiative Capital Investments on Economy”, “Zoom in Global Trends”, and “Developments and New Trends in Turkey” were discussed, the entrepreneurs also had the opportunity to introduce their companies to the investors and to find financial partners.

ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!
Merkez Bankası'ndan özel bankalar için karar!Merkez Bankası'ndan özel bankalar için karar!
Merkez Bankası ‘karar verildi’ diyerek duyurduMerkez Bankası ‘karar verildi’ diyerek duyurdu
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

Kredi Hesaplama

İlginizi Çekebilir

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Korkunç an! Oltasına köpek balığı takıldı

Korkunç an! Oltasına köpek balığı takıldı

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Yuvarlanan kaya aracı dümdüz etti: 2 ölü...

Yuvarlanan kaya aracı dümdüz etti: 2 ölü...

12 yaşındaki çocuğu kaçırıp tecavüz etti! Evinde canice katletti

12 yaşındaki çocuğu kaçırıp tecavüz etti! Evinde canice katletti

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

Facebook'da Takip Et Twitter'da Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.