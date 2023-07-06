FİNANS

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. Ekonomi
  4. Kurttepeli: “The internet market is expanding”

Kurttepeli: “The internet market is expanding”

06.07.2023 12:38 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

KURTTEPELİ: “THE INTERNET MARKET IS EXPANDING” Emre Kurttepeli is the creator of Mynet which is the first Turkish portal in Turkey. Mynet which he founded after he sold Fornet that was founded in 1996 with İzi Adato and sold to Koç.net is competing with the world. Emre Kurttepeli, the Chairman of Mynet, evaluated the development of internet and the future of the sector on the 5th anniversary of Mynet:

Kurttepeli: “The internet market is expanding”

THE MARKET BECAME STABILIZED As a result of the consolidation in the internet sector in the last years, we see that only big and successful companies survived. The sector became stronger and more stabilized. Turkey will catch up with the internet penetration that goes up to 60% in the developed countries. Therefore, I think that the sector has a good perspective.

USE OF INTERNET IS INCREASING The internet sector whose development speed decreased as a result of the economic recession in the last several years started to expand rapidly since the beginning of 2004. The number of the internet users in Turkey is approximately 7 million. Since the beginning of the year, with the launch of rapid internet-ADSL, the internet using duration started to increase. In a year, it is estimated that there will be 1 million internet users in Turkey. Recently, there is a boost of demand of internet in the private and official corporations.

THE PUBLUSHERS HAVE GREAT INTEREST Today, e-mail is a standard communication means. With the allocation of VoIP licenses, sounds will be transmitted through internet more cheaply. As a result, the use of internet in the corporate areas will expand more and more. In accordance with this situation, the internet advertisement market expanded over 30% as well.

ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Emre Kurttepeli 5. Yenilikci Markalar Zirvesi’ne panel konuşmacısı olarak katıldıEmre Kurttepeli 5. Yenilikci Markalar Zirvesi’ne panel konuşmacısı olarak katıldı
Otomobil bayilerinin ‘ikinci el’ oyunu! 'Hiçbir zaman sıfır araç fiyatlarını geçmedi'Otomobil bayilerinin ‘ikinci el’ oyunu! 'Hiçbir zaman sıfır araç fiyatlarını geçmedi'
Emekli memur maaş zammı senaryosunda ‘7 bin TL’ detayı!Emekli memur maaş zammı senaryosunda ‘7 bin TL’ detayı!
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

Kredi Hesaplama

İlginizi Çekebilir

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Boğazına takıldı! Doktorlar bile inanamadı

Boğazına takıldı! Doktorlar bile inanamadı

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Dünya bu görüntüleri konuşuyor! Gülücükler saçtı, espriler yaptı

Dünya bu görüntüleri konuşuyor! Gülücükler saçtı, espriler yaptı

Yuvarlanan kaya aracı dümdüz etti: 2 ölü...

Yuvarlanan kaya aracı dümdüz etti: 2 ölü...

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

Facebook'da Takip Et Twitter'da Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.