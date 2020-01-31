Emre Kurttepeli has been attended R&D Innovation Summit and Expo event as Keynote Speaker

The second one was the R & D Innovation Summit and Expo on September 7; The contributions of Ministry of Health, Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications, Istanbul Governorship, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, TUBITAK, DEIK and TOKİ under the auspices of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Development under the leadership of Architect, Engineers Group to contribute to the development of universities and industry cooperation, to Turkey’s achievement of the targets of the technology exporting countries, to create a synergy for joint projects between similar projects, to introduce, to rapidly introduce and to develop innovative projects developed by universities, technoparks, development agencies and Arge Centers. Emre Kurttepeli attended the summit meeting as a keynote speaker.

