Emre Kurttepeli Participated as Panelist to the G20 YEA Summit

G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance strives for making the problems of the Young Entrepreneurs to be heard through governments, media and nongovernmental organizations.

This year, the Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit took place in Wyndham Grand Hotel and was hosted by Young Businessmen Association of Turkey on 7th – 9th September 2015.Emre Kurttepeli, Chairman/ Founder, Mynet and Chairman, Galata Business Angels , was one of the panelists of the “Angel Investment in Turkey” session. The other two panelists were Aydonat Atasever – Chairman of Keiretsu Forum Turkey and Burak Büyükdemir –Founder of Etohum.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-spoke-at-g20-yea-summit/



