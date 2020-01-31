FİNANS
  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. finans
  4. Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

FİNANS HABERLERİ  | 31.01.2020 13:31 | Son Güncelleme

Regulations of Business Angel, which prepared by Under Secreteriat of Tresury and expecting to give a boost to internet ecosystem and also provide 75 percent of tax exemption to Business Angels, was came into effect in February. To take advantage of Regulations of being a Business Angel, investors need to take Accredited Angel Investor License.

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

In the Business Angel Program, which held by Under Secreteriat of Tresury at Swiss Hotel İstanbul on April 11, 2013, Accredited Angel Investor License was given by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan.

Emre Kurttepeli, was one of the first eight investors that received Accredited Angel Investor License. Other seven investors were Ali Sabancı, Ümit Boyner, Murat Yalçıntaş, Pınar Abay, Atilla Kurama, Mehmet Buldurgan, Hasan Aslanoba.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said: “As of today, our Government will begin to contribute to and encourage this system”. Babacan, at the event of Business Angels Program, also mentioned that this system is widely used around the world and will be a great contribution to Turkey’s economical transform into a dynamic and innovative structure.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-received-accredited-angel-investor-license-from-the-deputy-prime-minister-ali-babacan/

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
Huzur Hakkı nedir, kime ödenir? TDK açıklaması ve terim anlamı Huzur Hakkı nedir, kime ödenir? TDK açıklaması ve terim anlamı
PARTNER Ünlü oyuncu sınırları zorladı! Geceye damga vuran dekolte Ünlü oyuncu sınırları zorladı! Geceye damga vuran dekolte
Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member of EndeavorEmre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member of Endeavor
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli, Ali Babacan,

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Bakan duyurdu: Bugün ödemeler başlıyor

Bakan duyurdu: Bugün ödemeler başlıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

İlginizi Çekebilir

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Entrepreneurs and Investors Met

Entrepreneurs and Investors Met

Emre Kurttepeli has met with the Entrepreneurs and answered the questions in G3 Forum

Emre Kurttepeli has met with the Entrepreneurs and answered the questions in G3 Forum

Emre Kurttepeli joined Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF)

Emre Kurttepeli joined Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF)

Emre Kurttepeli made a speech in iyiYatırım Summit

Emre Kurttepeli made a speech in iyiYatırım Summit

At the Annual Conference of EBAN (European Business Angels Network), Kurttepeli has described the Angel Investment…

At the Annual Conference of EBAN (European Business Angels Network), Kurttepeli has described the Angel Investment…

Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.