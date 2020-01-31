Endeavor Chairman Emre Kurttepeli was a guest at Arzu Maliki’s ‘Üst Düzey’ TV Program at Bloomberg HT…

Kurttepeli, to include young people in a country where the economy is predominantly young population as Turkey’s first priority, he said was to create added value and encourage them to be productive. Endeavor Entrepreneur Company Insider examples showing Kurttepeli, with offices in the 14 country’s earnings in the year in which Insider’ın first installed, 95% of them came from Turkey but today, so that drops to %10, and in this way Insider that makes itself noticeable than other companies underlined. Endeavor shared the support that the mentoring network gave to the fast-growing companies, saying that the active entrepreneur is the entrepreneurs who disrupt and influence. “Funding for entrepreneurs is important, but I have not seen many good entrepreneurs who have not been able to find the money until today,” Kurttepeli said.

