Entrepreneurs and Investors Met

31.01.2020 13:42

As the most important representative in Turkey for the angel investment concept, Galata Business Angels held an “Investor Meeting” in Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 5, 2012.

The conference that provided an opportunity for foreign investors to know Turkey better has gathered Turkish and foreign entrepreneurs who have innovative ideas together.

Many important investors such as Klaus Hommels who stands out with his early investments in Skype and Facebook and was selected as the investor of year in 2011, Jeff Clavier, the Founder and Managing Partner of SoftTech Venture Capital, Paul Kedrosky, the Consultant of Kauffman Foundation, Stefan Heilman, the Founder and Managing Partner of EG Investment Banking; Michiel Kotting, the London partners of Accel Partners and Aydın Şenkut, the Founder and Managing Partner of Felicis Venture participated in the conference began with the keynote speech of Emre Kurttepeli, the Chairman of Galata Business Angels.

The second session of the conference hosted such businessmen who have been known for their success and steer for Turkish economy with their entrepreneurship as Hanzade Doğan Boyner, Ali Sabancı, Özcan Tahincioğlu as well as Mete Çakmakcı, the General Secretary of TTGV and Burak Aydın, the General Manager of Intel Turkey.

In the summit that depicted the topics such as “The Impacts of Technology, Entrepreneur, Investor and Initiative Capital Investments on Economy”, “Zoom in Global Trends”, and “Developments and New Trends in Turkey” were discussed, the entrepreneurs also had the opportunity to introduce their companies to the investors and to find financial partners.

