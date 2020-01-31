FİNANS
  4. Emre Kurttepeli becomes an Ashoka fellow

31.01.2020

About Ashoka: Ashoka is leading a profound transformation in society. In the past three decades, the global citizen sector, led by social entrepreneurs, has grown exponentially.

Just as the business sector experienced a tremendous spurt in productivity over the last century, the citizen sector is experiencing a similar revolution, with the number and sophistication of citizen organizations increasing dramatically. Rather than leaving societal needs for the government or business sectors to address, social entrepreneurs are creating innovative solutions, delivering extraordinary results, and improving the lives of millions of people. It is this insight into the power of social entrepreneurs that led Bill Drayton to found Ashoka in 1980 and that continues to guide Ashoka today.

Along with global network of Fellows, business entrepreneurs, policy makers, investors, academics, and journalists, Ashoka is now working collectively to ensure that social entrepreneurs and their innovations continue to inspire a new generation of local changemakers to create positive social change. As Ashoka enter their fourth decade of existence, they are constantly innovating new programs that advance our field, using their long history and broad geographic reach to lead the transformation of the citizen sector and shape it over the next 30 years and beyond.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-becomes-an-ashoka-fellow/

Emre Kurttepeli, Ashoka

