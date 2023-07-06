Emre Kurttepeli Attended CaseCampus Event as Keynote Speaker

The event started with the opening speech of Endeavor Chairman Emre Kurttepeli. Among the participants, Akbank Commercial Banking Assistant General Manager Mehmet Tugal, Barbaros Özbugutu (iyzico), Başak Taşpınar Değim (Armut.com), Bora Yılmaz (Investor), Erdem Yurdanur (Kokteyl), Sertaç Taşdelen (Faladdin) and Sinan Güler (National basketball player) important names such as took placed.

CaseCampus Bootcamp Live, held online between 6-9 June this year, brought 75 young people together with the entrepreneurial world. The four-day program, the selected participants among the applicants close to 1,000, entrepreneurship and innovation workshops, Turkey’s leading entrepreneurs and investors with panels and networking sessions and entrepreneurship case studies presented in a completely online environment first time this year. By getting to know the entrepreneurial world more closely, the participants had the chance to think like an entrepreneur and to mature their own entrepreneurial ideas.

https://endeavor.org.tr/casecampus-bootcamp-live-genc-girisimci-adaylari-ile-bulustu/



