Murat Özyeğin has been appointed as the chairman for the period of 2013-2014 during the meeting of the Board of Directors held after the General Assembly. Constituted by 18 people including Emre Kurttepeli, the Board of Directors of Endeavor consists of the prominent opinion leaders and entrepreneurs in Turkey.

