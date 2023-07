Emre Kurttepeli delivered the Keynote Speech at Corporate Startup Day 2020. Emre Kurttepeli participated as a speaker in the “Startup 2020 Agenda” panel held after the opening speech.

At the Event “The best In-House Entrepreneurship Project” and “The most effective institution and enterprise cooperation” were awarded. “Startup Friendly” award was given to the company that cooperates most with the initiatives.