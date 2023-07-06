FİNANS

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. Ekonomi
  4. Emre Kurttepeli Delivered the Welcome Speech at ”Microsoft Founder’s Trend Talks”

Emre Kurttepeli Delivered the Welcome Speech at ”Microsoft Founder’s Trend Talks”

06.07.2023 10:09 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

“Founder’s Trend Talks”, organized for the first time on March 29, 2023 in partnership with Microsoft – Endeavor, will last for 4 months and consist of 5 event series.

Emre Kurttepeli Delivered the Welcome Speech at ”Microsoft Founder’s Trend Talks”

Emre Kurttepeli in his welcome speech: He stated that Endeavor is the global platform of pioneering entrepreneurs who carry Turkey to the future. As Endeavor, we carry rapidly growing companies to the world and support Turkey’s role model entrepreneurs. We are at the confluence of those who grow the Turkish entrepreneurship ecosystem. We aim to transfer our 15+ years of knowledge to the next generation and to use this knowledge for the development of the ecosystem.

asd

Türkiye has grown significantly in the field of entrepreneurship in the last 10 years. Sales of Peak Games, investments of Trendyol and Getir etc. There are serious breakthroughs in the fintech and gaming industries. AI and ChatGPT are issues affecting all industries. One of the most important characteristics of entrepreneurs is their ability to adapt quickly to changes. They have a big advantage. When economies fall, entrepreneurs rise.

qwe

More cooperation between the corporate world and entrepreneurs is something we strongly support. We are very happy that our cooperation with Microsoft, which had sprouted again last year, is progressing and deepening.


ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!
Altın için İslam Memiş'ten kritik uyarı: "Sadece 1 gün kaldı!"Altın için İslam Memiş'ten kritik uyarı: "Sadece 1 gün kaldı!"
Merkez Bankası ‘karar verildi’ diyerek duyurduMerkez Bankası ‘karar verildi’ diyerek duyurdu
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

Kredi Hesaplama

İlginizi Çekebilir

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Kalabalığın arasından kıyıya kadar geldi! Çığlık sesleri eksilmedi

Kalabalığın arasından kıyıya kadar geldi! Çığlık sesleri eksilmedi

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

12 yaşındaki çocuğu kaçırıp tecavüz etti! Evinde canice katletti

12 yaşındaki çocuğu kaçırıp tecavüz etti! Evinde canice katletti

Rekoru kırmak istedi! 50 saat boyunca aralıksız masaj yaptı ve...

Rekoru kırmak istedi! 50 saat boyunca aralıksız masaj yaptı ve...

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

Facebook'da Takip Et Twitter'da Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.