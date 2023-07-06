Emre Kurttepeli Delivered the Welcome Speech at ”Microsoft Founder’s Trend Talks”

Emre Kurttepeli in his welcome speech: He stated that Endeavor is the global platform of pioneering entrepreneurs who carry Turkey to the future. As Endeavor, we carry rapidly growing companies to the world and support Turkey’s role model entrepreneurs. We are at the confluence of those who grow the Turkish entrepreneurship ecosystem. We aim to transfer our 15+ years of knowledge to the next generation and to use this knowledge for the development of the ecosystem.

Türkiye has grown significantly in the field of entrepreneurship in the last 10 years. Sales of Peak Games, investments of Trendyol and Getir etc. There are serious breakthroughs in the fintech and gaming industries. AI and ChatGPT are issues affecting all industries. One of the most important characteristics of entrepreneurs is their ability to adapt quickly to changes. They have a big advantage. When economies fall, entrepreneurs rise.

More cooperation between the corporate world and entrepreneurs is something we strongly support. We are very happy that our cooperation with Microsoft, which had sprouted again last year, is progressing and deepening.



