FİNANS

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. Ekonomi
  4. Emre Kurttepeli gave the PharmUp 3, Demo Day Opening Speech

Emre Kurttepeli gave the PharmUp 3, Demo Day Opening Speech

06.07.2023 10:21 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

The 3rd period of PharmUp Entrepreneurship Program, organized by Sanofi in cooperation with Endeavor to develop innovative solutions in the field of health in Turkey, was completed with Demo Day.

Emre Kurttepeli gave the PharmUp 3, Demo Day Opening Speech

Emre Kurttepeli, Chairman of Endeavor Board of Directors, stated that they know very well how important: it is for entrepreneurs, who make a difference especially in the health sector, to pave their way and to know that they have support mechanisms.

Screenshot_5

Kurttepeli, in his opening speech:

‘With the programs and projects, we have carried out for different sectors and entrepreneurship levels for years, we have seen that entrepreneurs who go through similar stages and processes are fed not only by workshops and trainings, but also by sharing information with each other. On the other hand, it has always been our priority to carry out entrepreneur-centered studies aimed at creating cooperation and impact in the ecosystem. At this point, it is a great chance and a very good experience for us to travel with a partner like Sanofi with whom we share common goals, therefore, we are very happy to run the PharmUp Program for the third time with Sanofi. I would like to thank all our mentors and partners who supported us throughout the program and congratulate the entrepreneurs selected at Demo Day. Our journey with entrepreneurs is a long and exciting process, and we always support them. I congratulate all entrepreneurs for their efforts and the courage to be entrepreneurs.’

ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Kıdem tazminatı hesabında ‘seyyanen zam’ detayıKıdem tazminatı hesabında ‘seyyanen zam’ detayı
Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğizErdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz
Altın için İslam Memiş'ten kritik uyarı: "Sadece 1 gün kaldı!"Altın için İslam Memiş'ten kritik uyarı: "Sadece 1 gün kaldı!"
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

Kredi Hesaplama

İlginizi Çekebilir

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

7 yaşındaki öğrencisine öyle bir ceza verdi ki... Demir kafese hapsetti

7 yaşındaki öğrencisine öyle bir ceza verdi ki... Demir kafese hapsetti

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Cinsel ilişkiye girmeyi reddetti! Tehdit edilince penisini kesti

Cinsel ilişkiye girmeyi reddetti! Tehdit edilince penisini kesti

Herkesi şaşkına çevirdi! Ölen balinanın bağırsaklarından servet çıktı

Herkesi şaşkına çevirdi! Ölen balinanın bağırsaklarından servet çıktı

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

Facebook'da Takip Et Twitter'da Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.