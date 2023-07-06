Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Allowing a wide networking opportunity for the participants, the mission of ER, which was organized by Mr. Murat Aktihanoglu, is to ensure that the entrepreneurs can procure the mentorship services as required from the individuals within the organization of ER after they have performed their presentations. As a place where the entrepreneur can get the support and the mentorship service within the field they need, ER has made use of the network they have since the first day when they began, and this network is gradually growing.



