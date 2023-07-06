FİNANS

  Emre Kurttepeli has participated in "ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable" Meeting as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

The 13th of the Entrepreneurs Roundtable events, which have been initiated in New York and are entrepreneur-investor meetings, was held in Urban Station office on 28th March, 2013. The guest investor speech of the ER organization based in New York was performed by Emre Kurttepeli, the Founder of Mynet and the Chairman of Galata Business Angels. The event opened with speech by Kurttepeli went on with entrepreneurs’ presentations, uestions and answers.

Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Allowing a wide networking opportunity for the participants, the mission of ER, which was organized by Mr. Murat Aktihanoglu, is to ensure that the entrepreneurs can procure the mentorship services as required from the individuals within the organization of ER after they have performed their presentations. As a place where the entrepreneur can get the support and the mentorship service within the field they need, ER has made use of the network they have since the first day when they began, and this network is gradually growing.


Emre Kurttepeli

