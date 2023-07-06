Emre Kurttepeli; “If you have a good idea money will inevitably follow”

FİNANS

The first generation of “Innovators under 35 Turkey” was held in Salt Galata on 17 September 2014 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Innovators under 35 years old were awarded at the organization.

“Innovators Under 35”Is held in different countries around the world in the last 10 Years. Previous winners of the competition were Google’s Sergey Brin, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Paypal’s Max Levhin.

Emre Kurttepeli, gave a speech on Comparing Silicon Valley with the Bosphorus innovation ecosystem panel; “We should focus on our strengths rather than our weakness. He has touched up on Turkey’s key highlight to be an innovative country. “Turkey’s unique feature is having a young population”He said that “We’re always talking about access to finance in Turkey but if you have a good idea money will inevitably follow.

