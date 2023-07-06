Emre Kurttepeli; “If you have a good idea money will inevitably follow”

“Innovators Under 35”Is held in different countries around the world in the last 10 Years. Previous winners of the competition were Google’s Sergey Brin, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Paypal’s Max Levhin.

Emre Kurttepeli, gave a speech on Comparing Silicon Valley with the Bosphorus innovation ecosystem panel; “We should focus on our strengths rather than our weakness. He has touched up on Turkey’s key highlight to be an innovative country. “Turkey’s unique feature is having a young population”He said that “We’re always talking about access to finance in Turkey but if you have a good idea money will inevitably follow.

