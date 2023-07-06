FİNANS

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. Ekonomi
  4. Emre Kurttepeli joined Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF)

Emre Kurttepeli joined Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF)

06.07.2023 12:19 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

Emre Kurttepeli joined the elite members of Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF).

Emre Kurttepeli joined Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF)

www.gif.org.tr

About Global Relations Forum : Global Relations Forum (GRF) is an independent association aspired to meet their members and all concerned individuals on a platform where they can question and discuss the issues based on the international and global relations. The objective of GIF is to support a culture where different thoughts appear in harmony and are blended creatively and to carry such culture much further. All the operations of GIF are based on unlimited curiosity, analytic questioning, rational discuss, constructive style and objective synthesis.

GIF is comprised of politics, ambassadors, academicians, members of armed forces, artists, legal experts, press members, businessmen, business women and bureaucrats who have represented Turkey and well-respected on international platforms.

Their current activities include the Round Table Meetings where such important names have been previously involved as Mr. War Wilson, a Senior Researcher at James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS); Prof. Dr. Sertaç Hami Başeren, an Academician at Faculty of Political Sciences, Ankara University; Mr. Murad Bayar, the Undersecretary of Defense Industry; Mr. Gerald Knaus, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at European Stability Initiative (ESI), and Mr. George Pataki, an U.S. Senator for New York as well as the meetings and international contacts where many senior guest speakers have been involved such as Mr. George Papandreou, the Prime Minister of Greece; Mr. Kadir Topbaş, the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality; Dr. Roland Busch, the Member of the Board of Directors at Siemens AG; Prof. Dr. Nuran Zeren Gülersoy, the Director of the Urban and Environmental Planning and Research Center of Istanbul Technical University; Mr. İbrahim Kalın, the Principal Consultant of Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey; Dr. Sijbolt J. Noorda, the Chancellor at University of Amsterdam; Ambassador Rıza Türmen; the Former Judge of European Court of Human Rights and Mr. Taha Akyol, a columnist at Milliyet Newspaper; Prof. Kenneth H. Keller, the Director of Bologna Center at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), and Prof. Kenneth H. Keller, the Professor of Science and Technology Policies.


ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!
Merkez Bankası'ndan özel bankalar için karar!Merkez Bankası'ndan özel bankalar için karar!
Bakan Işıkhan'dan memur zammı açıklaması: 'Meclis tatile girmeden önce...'Bakan Işıkhan'dan memur zammı açıklaması: 'Meclis tatile girmeden önce...'
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

Kredi Hesaplama

İlginizi Çekebilir

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Kalabalığın arasından kıyıya kadar geldi! Çığlık sesleri eksilmedi

Kalabalığın arasından kıyıya kadar geldi! Çığlık sesleri eksilmedi

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Cinsel ilişkiye girmeyi reddetti! Tehdit edilince penisini kesti

Cinsel ilişkiye girmeyi reddetti! Tehdit edilince penisini kesti

Rekoru kırmak istedi! 50 saat boyunca aralıksız masaj yaptı ve...

Rekoru kırmak istedi! 50 saat boyunca aralıksız masaj yaptı ve...

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

Facebook'da Takip Et Twitter'da Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.