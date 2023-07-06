FİNANS

  4. Emre Kurttepeli made the Opening Speech at the Endeavor Connect Program

06.07.2023

One of the important players of the entrepreneurship ecosystem; Endeavor Turkey, for the solutions of pandemic period, launched the Endeavor Connect program,The program is bringing together corporate companies and start-ups.

Emre Kurttepeli, Chairman of Endeavor Turkey, made the opening speech.

Kurttepeli explained that the Connect program provides great benefits for entrepreneurs in terms of working and meeting with corporate companies. Kurttepeli said: “The projects have the capacity to meet the expectations of both companies and entrepreneurs. As Endaevor, we love projects that bring business and entrepreneurs together. Always useful and striking results have being for both sides. When the dynamism of entrepreneurs and the perspective of the business world are combined, the resulting projects can even turn into products. We are planning to continue this kind of programs in the upcoming period”

https://connect.endeavor.org.tr/

