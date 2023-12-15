FİNANS

Bize Ulaşın BİZE ULAŞIN
  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. Ekonomi
  4. Emre Kurttepeli participated as a Speaker at the Fast Company Corporate & Startup Day 2023 Event.

Emre Kurttepeli participated as a Speaker at the Fast Company Corporate & Startup Day 2023 Event.

15.12.2023 15:00 | Son Güncelleme:
Listeye Ekle
TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

The Fast Company Corporate Startup Event took place on December 12, 2023, at the Wyndham Grand Hotel.

Emre Kurttepeli participated as a Speaker at the Fast Company Corporate & Startup Day 2023 Event.

During his speech, Emre Kurttepeli shared his future predictions for the next two years:

“Based on my recent meetings I had with major VC fund managers in the US in November and in my opinion, 2024 and 2025 will be challenging years for entrepreneurs.

Warren Buffett has a saying, ‘Only when the tide goes out do you learn who has been swimming naked.’ We are entering a tough period for new entrepreneurs, but also an acid test for existing successful ventures. In other words, we’ll see who has their ‘swimsuit on.’ I believe this is a good thing in the long run because the ones that survive will come out much stronger. Thus the whole tech ecosystem will evolve into a healthier structure.

Next two years will be crucial years for the existing startups in Turkey. Current trending investment categories evolve around AI, Robotics, Biomed and MedTech. These trends require expensive and deep R&D. Unfortunately Turkey is not strong in these areas. We need to transition to being producers of these technologies from consumers of them. Finding out how to accomplish this is vital. Turkey’s population and economy were big enough to sustain local startups but now its time to go global full scale.

Over the next 10 years, all business sectors will need to embrace and utilize artificial intelligence. This will create a huge opportunity for entrepereneurs and Turkish entrepreneurs need to find out how to be part of this transformation.

John Kay’s ‘Obliquity’ book conveys a very important message; the way to achieve our goals is to go there indirectly. So, if you want to be happy, your goal should not be to be happy, or if you want to create shareholder value, your prime goal should not be creating shareholder value.”

Keşfet


ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Tapu ve kadastroda "3 boyutlu" dönem başlıyorTapu ve kadastroda "3 boyutlu" dönem başlıyor
Yıl sonu enflasyon ve dolar tahmini... Merkez Bankası yayımladı!Yıl sonu enflasyon ve dolar tahmini... Merkez Bankası yayımladı!
Bakan Şimşek, yatırımcılarla bir araya geldiBakan Şimşek, yatırımcılarla bir araya geldi
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli
En Çok Okunan Haberler
Tapu ve kadastroda "3 boyutlu" dönem başlıyor

Tapu ve kadastroda "3 boyutlu" dönem başlıyor

Yıl sonu enflasyon ve dolar tahmini... Merkez Bankası yayımladı!

Yıl sonu enflasyon ve dolar tahmini... Merkez Bankası yayımladı!

Bireysel kredileri hedef aldı: 'Zamanı gelmiştir'

Bireysel kredileri hedef aldı: 'Zamanı gelmiştir'

Çalışan emekliye 5000 TL emekli ikramiyesi ne zaman yatacak?

Çalışan emekliye 5000 TL emekli ikramiyesi ne zaman yatacak?

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

Kredi Hesaplama

İlginizi Çekebilir
Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Hopladı zıpladı yetmedi parende attı! Çizmelerini böyle denedi

Hopladı zıpladı yetmedi parende attı! Çizmelerini böyle denedi

Estetik ve konforun muhteşem uyumu: Adidas Planet Z OmegaE

Estetik ve konforun muhteşem uyumu: Adidas Planet Z OmegaE

İç çamaşırıyla poz verince eleştiri yağdı! "Bu olmadı"

İç çamaşırıyla poz verince eleştiri yağdı! "Bu olmadı"

Cebindeki elektronik sigaranın pili patladı! Bir anda alev aldı

Cebindeki elektronik sigaranın pili patladı! Bir anda alev aldı

Kaliteli bir montla kış dert olmaktan çıkar! Defacto montta büyük indirim

Kaliteli bir montla kış dert olmaktan çıkar! Defacto montta büyük indirim

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Bildirim ikonu
WhatsApp Kanalına Katıl

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

Facebook'da Takip Et X'te Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.