”Google AccelarateX Program” started with the opening speech of Emre Kurttepeli

Emre Kurttepeli in the opening speech of the AccelerateX program: “There is no formula for entrepreneurship, everyone has equal chances, The most valuable thing is time. You cannot bring back time. Think big, make whatever you do something worthwhile. Concentrate on the culture side from day one. The culture you create while scaling in the company is important, you cannot change the culture when you grow. Go global. Think about the global structure from the first day, try to establish the mentality. Not three years later, now.”

The 12 founders accepted to the program will have the opportunity to access many educations with advertising and cloud, marketing and communication support by Google and get support from Endeavor mentors and meet investors.

What is Growth Program: AccelerateX?

Brand new Growth Program for founders who want to get the right support for their startups: AccelerateX was developed by Google Turkey and Endeavor Turkey.

Growth Program: AccelerateX provides a 3-month intensive workshop access to content specially designed for growing startups and a network of mentors specialized in growth.

