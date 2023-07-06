FİNANS

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. Ekonomi
  4. ”Google AccelarateX Program” started with the opening speech of Emre Kurttepeli

”Google AccelarateX Program” started with the opening speech of Emre Kurttepeli

06.07.2023 10:10 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

The AccelerateX program, which offers access to the Endeavor and Google expert mentor networks with its specially designed content, started with the opening speech of Emre Kurttepeli on 8 November 2022. The program will support the development of entrepreneurs with 3-month intensive workshops.

”Google AccelarateX Program” started with the opening speech of Emre Kurttepeli

Emre Kurttepeli in the opening speech of the AccelerateX program: “There is no formula for entrepreneurship, everyone has equal chances, The most valuable thing is time. You cannot bring back time. Think big, make whatever you do something worthwhile. Concentrate on the culture side from day one. The culture you create while scaling in the company is important, you cannot change the culture when you grow. Go global. Think about the global structure from the first day, try to establish the mentality. Not three years later, now.”

The 12 founders accepted to the program will have the opportunity to access many educations with advertising and cloud, marketing and communication support by Google and get support from Endeavor mentors and meet investors.

What is Growth Program: AccelerateX?

Brand new Growth Program for founders who want to get the right support for their startups: AccelerateX was developed by Google Turkey and Endeavor Turkey.

Growth Program: AccelerateX provides a 3-month intensive workshop access to content specially designed for growing startups and a network of mentors specialized in growth.

ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Kıdem tazminatı hesabında ‘seyyanen zam’ detayıKıdem tazminatı hesabında ‘seyyanen zam’ detayı
Altın için İslam Memiş'ten kritik uyarı: "Sadece 1 gün kaldı!"Altın için İslam Memiş'ten kritik uyarı: "Sadece 1 gün kaldı!"
Otomobil bayilerinin ‘ikinci el’ oyunu! 'Hiçbir zaman sıfır araç fiyatlarını geçmedi'Otomobil bayilerinin ‘ikinci el’ oyunu! 'Hiçbir zaman sıfır araç fiyatlarını geçmedi'
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

Kredi Hesaplama

İlginizi Çekebilir

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

10 yaşındaki kıza tecavüz etti! Hamile olduğunu öğrenince...

10 yaşındaki kıza tecavüz etti! Hamile olduğunu öğrenince...

Mutfaktaki en yakın arkadaşınız olacak! O airfryerda 460 TL indirim

Mutfaktaki en yakın arkadaşınız olacak! O airfryerda 460 TL indirim

Cinsel ilişkiye girmeyi reddetti! Tehdit edilince penisini kesti

Cinsel ilişkiye girmeyi reddetti! Tehdit edilince penisini kesti

Adım adım takip edip tecavüz etti! Tatili kabusa döndü

Adım adım takip edip tecavüz etti! Tatili kabusa döndü

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

Facebook'da Takip Et Twitter'da Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.