FİNANS
  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. finans
  4. Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member at TUBISAD

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member at TUBISAD

FİNANS HABERLERİ  | 31.01.2020 13:13 | Son Güncelleme

TUBISAD has held their Ordinary General Assembly at Renaissance Istanbul Bosphorus Hotel, at 21 May 2014. Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Member of the Board of Directors at TUBISAD.

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member at TUBISAD

TUBISAD is representing the strongest collective voice of the companies operating in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and New Media sectors. Over 200 active member companies of TUBISAD are governing an economic volume of annually 40 billion USD in Turkey.

The primary mission of TUBISAD is to foster ICT in becoming the fundamental sector contributing to Turkey’s economic growth and to promote collective interests of the member companies while abiding by universal values and maintaining its independency.

TUBISAD’s Member of Board combines 21 direct and 8 deputy members from the leaders of the Turkish ICT sector.

TUBISAD’s 21 Direct Members of Board

  • Ahmet Bülter (Türk Telekom)
  • Ali Kançal (Fujitsu)
  • Burak Aydın (Intel Teknoloji)
  • Emre Kurttepeli (Mynet)
  • Erkan Akdemir (Avea)
  • Erol Bilecik (Index Bilgisayar)
  • Filiz Doğan (Oracle Türkiye)
  • Güngör Kaymak (HP Türkiye)
  • Hasan Süel (Vodafone)
  • İbrahim Özer (TNB Bilgisayar)
  • İlker Kuruöz (Turkcell)
  • M. Kemal Cılız (İnfonet)
  • Levent Kızıltan (Eczacıbaşı Bilişim)
  • Mehmet Nalbantoğlu (KoçSistem)
  • Nazım Özdemir (Exper Bilgisayar)
  • Serdar Tunaoğlu (Karel)
  • Tamer Özmen (Microsoft)
  • Turgut Gürsoy (Avez Elektronik)
  • Ümit Cinali (Cisco Systems)
  • Veli Tan Kirtiş (Akfa Teknoloji)
  • Zeynep Keskin (SAP Türkiye)

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-becomes-a-board-member-at-tubisad/

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
Huzur Hakkı nedir, kime ödenir? TDK açıklaması ve terim anlamı Huzur Hakkı nedir, kime ödenir? TDK açıklaması ve terim anlamı
PARTNER Kimseye aldırmadı! Öpmelere doyamadı! Kimseye aldırmadı! Öpmelere doyamadı!
On June 26 2014, Emre Kurttepeli was the guest of “Finance Cafe” program prepared by Yucel Melda and broadcast on CNBC-e. In the program, important topics like investment situation in Turkey and Turkish entrepreneurship were evaluatedOn June 26 2014, Emre Kurttepeli was the guest of “Finance Cafe” program prepared by Yucel Melda and broadcast on CNBC-e. In the program, important topics like investment situation in Turkey and Turkish entrepreneurship were evaluated
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli, TÜBİSAD,

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Altınla ilgili önemli tahmin

Altınla ilgili önemli tahmin

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

İlginizi Çekebilir

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member of Endeavor

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member of Endeavor

Emre Kurttepeli as one of the speakers of SeedCamp

Emre Kurttepeli as one of the speakers of SeedCamp

Emre Kurttepeli has joined “ICT Summit NOW” as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli has joined “ICT Summit NOW” as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli gave a speech in Webit Congress

Emre Kurttepeli gave a speech in Webit Congress

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.