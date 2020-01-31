FİNANS
  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. finans
  4. Emre Kurttepeli joined the jury of TEB Open Innovation Competition

Emre Kurttepeli joined the jury of TEB Open Innovation Competition

FİNANS HABERLERİ  | 31.01.2020 13:00 | Son Güncelleme

Turkish Economy Bank (TEB) adopted the theme “ be agile, get a result” at their Open Innovation Competition that is now traditional with their “ Make an Innovation” motto this year.

Emre Kurttepeli joined the jury of TEB Open Innovation Competition

Turkish Economy Bank (TEB) adopted the theme “ be agile, get a result” at their Open Innovation Competition that became a tradition is now traditional with their “Make an Innovation” motto this year.

Emre Kurttepeli was in jury of the competition that was held on 15 May, 2015. The jury members were Varol Ciliv – TEB Holding Chairman, Ümit Leblebici – TEB GM,. Turgut Boz – TEB SME Banking Asst. GM and Acting Director, Gökhan Mendi – TEB Private Banking Asst.GM, Mehmet Ali Cer – TEB Information Technologies Asst. GM, Berrak Kutsoy – Pegasus Airlines Advisor, Didem Altop – Endeavor Turkey Secretary General, Emre Kurttepeli – Mynet Founder and Chairman of Galata Business Angels, Hakan Ertürk – Head of Department, Secretariat of Treasury, Kaan Kayabalı – Onedio.com Founder, Murat Ulus – Takasbank GM, Sefer Levent – Hurriyet Author, Timur Sırt – Sabah Author and Ufuk Batum – ODTÜ Teknokent Asst. GM.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-joined-the-jury-of-teb-open-innovation-competition/

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
Huzur Hakkı nedir, kime ödenir? TDK açıklaması ve terim anlamı Huzur Hakkı nedir, kime ödenir? TDK açıklaması ve terim anlamı
PARTNER Kimseye aldırmadı! Öpmelere doyamadı! Kimseye aldırmadı! Öpmelere doyamadı!
Emre Kurttepeli Participated as Panelist to the G20 YEA SummitEmre Kurttepeli Participated as Panelist to the G20 YEA Summit
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli, TEB Open Innovation Competition,

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Altınla ilgili önemli tahmin

Altınla ilgili önemli tahmin

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

İlginizi Çekebilir

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member of Endeavor

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member of Endeavor

Emre Kurttepeli as one of the speakers of SeedCamp

Emre Kurttepeli as one of the speakers of SeedCamp

Emre Kurttepeli has joined “ICT Summit NOW” as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli has joined “ICT Summit NOW” as a speaker

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.