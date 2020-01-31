FİNANS
  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. finans
  4. Endeavor Celebrated the 10th Anniversary!

Endeavor Celebrated the 10th Anniversary!

FİNANS HABERLERİ  | 31.01.2020 12:45 | Son Güncelleme

Leading the concepts of effective entrepreneurship, mentoring and investing, Endeavor Turkey’s 10th anniversary was celebrated at Swissotel Istanbul with the participation of entrepreneurs and endeavor leaders, business leaders and leaders of the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Endeavor Celebrated the 10th Anniversary!

The Chairman of the Endeavor Emre Kurttepeli also spoke, remarked that they had taken a serious way in the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the 10th year and in the past, it was confusing the entrepreneurship and SME concepts, mentoring and investing were looked at with suspicion. Emre Kurttepeli said that ” We believe that we have established a solid knowledge and skills infrastructure at the point where we are now. But the world is accelerating. We will keep the elimination fast or we will either keep this change. To us, Endeavor is made up of future creators. We have set our future target as the globalization of Endeavor Entrepreneurs. We expect that the entrepreneurs we have supported up to will multiply by $1.5 billion.” Emre Kurttepeli emphasized the intensification of Endeavor’ s work in Turkey, the sector-based deepening and the globalization of all entrepreneurs.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/endeavor-celebrated-the-10th-anniversary/

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
Emeklilikte yaşa takılanlar ne istiyor?Emeklilikte yaşa takılanlar ne istiyor?
PARTNER Kimseye aldırmadı! Öpmelere doyamadı! Kimseye aldırmadı! Öpmelere doyamadı!
Emre Kurttepeli attended GEC18 Congress as a panelist on “Early Stage & Angel Investment”.Emre Kurttepeli attended GEC18 Congress as a panelist on “Early Stage & Angel Investment”.
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Endeavor Celebrated, Emre Kurttepeli,

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Altınla ilgili önemli tahmin

Altınla ilgili önemli tahmin

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

İlginizi Çekebilir

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
At the Annual Conference of EBAN (European Business Angels Network), Kurttepeli has described the Angel Investment…

At the Annual Conference of EBAN (European Business Angels Network), Kurttepeli has described the Angel Investment…

Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member of Endeavor

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member of Endeavor

Emre Kurttepeli as one of the speakers of SeedCamp

Emre Kurttepeli as one of the speakers of SeedCamp

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.