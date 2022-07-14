14 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin ne kadar oldu? 14 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe

Bitcoin ve kripto para piyasaları yakından takip ediliyor. Kripto paralarda son durum 14 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe günü de merak konusu oldu. Peki 14 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple ne kadar oldu? 14 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe günü Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple da dahil olmak üzere kripto paralar ile ilgili son durum ve detaylar haberimizde...
Bitcoin 14 Temmuz Perşembe günü 354.033,47 TL alış, 354.003,08 TL satış fiyatından işlem görüyor.
Bitcoin'in değeri 14 Temmuz Perşembe günü günü yüzde 3,54 arttı. Bitcoin'in alış fiyatı 20.155,62 , Bitcoin'in satış fiyatı 20.153,89 Dolar oldu.
Ethereum'un değeri 14 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 5,46 yükseldi. Ethereum'un alış fiyatı 1.109,7600 satış fiyatı ise 1.109,7500 Dolar oldu.
14 Temmuz Perşembe günü Ethereum'un alış fiyatı 19.492,9344 TL, satış fiyatı 19.492,7588 TL'dir.
Dogecoin 14 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 1,19 yükseldi Bugün, Dogecoin alış fiyatı 0,0612 Dolar, satış fiyatı 0,0612 Dolar oldu.
14 Temmuz Perşembe günü Dogecoin alış fiyatı 1,0755 TL, satış fiyatı ise 1,0753 TL oldu.
Ripple'ın değeri 14 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 2,62 arttı.
Ripple alış fiyatı 0,3213 Dolar, satış fiyatı ise 0,3212 dolar oldu.
Bugün Ripple'ın alış fiyatı 5,6436 TL, satış fiyatı ise 5,6419 TL oldu.
