14 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin ne kadar oldu? 14 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe

Bitcoin ve kripto para piyasaları ile ilgili son dakika gelişmeleri 14 Temmuz Perşembe günü, yani haftanın dördüncü gününde de vatandaşlar ve yatırımcılar tarafından yakından takip ediliyor. Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ripple dahil olmak üzere, kripto paralarda son durumu öğrenmek isteyen kişiler araştırma yapıyor. Peki 14 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum ne kadar oldu? Detaylar haberimizde...

14 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin ne kadar oldu? 14 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe

Bitcoin ve kripto para piyasaları yakından takip ediliyor. Kripto paralarda son durum 14 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe günü de merak konusu oldu. Peki 14 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple ne kadar oldu? 14 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe günü Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple da dahil olmak üzere kripto paralar ile ilgili son durum ve detaylar haberimizde...

BİTCOİN KAÇ TL? 14 TEMMUZ 2022 PERŞEMBE

Bitcoin 14 Temmuz Perşembe günü 354.033,47 TL alış, 354.003,08 TL satış fiyatından işlem görüyor.

BUGÜN BİTCOİN KAÇ DOLAR?

Bitcoin'in değeri 14 Temmuz Perşembe günü günü yüzde 3,54 arttı. Bitcoin'in alış fiyatı 20.155,62 , Bitcoin'in satış fiyatı 20.153,89 Dolar oldu.

ETHEREUM KAÇ DOLAR?

Ethereum'un değeri 14 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 5,46 yükseldi. Ethereum'un alış fiyatı 1.109,7600 satış fiyatı ise 1.109,7500 Dolar oldu.

ETHEREUM KAÇ TL? 14 TEMMUZ 2022 PERŞEMBE

14 Temmuz Perşembe günü Ethereum'un alış fiyatı 19.492,9344 TL, satış fiyatı 19.492,7588 TL'dir.

DOGECOİN KAÇ DOLAR?

Dogecoin 14 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 1,19 yükseldi Bugün, Dogecoin alış fiyatı 0,0612 Dolar, satış fiyatı 0,0612 Dolar oldu.

DOGECOİN KAÇ TL? 14 TEMMUZ 2022 PERŞEMBE

14 Temmuz Perşembe günü Dogecoin alış fiyatı 1,0755 TL, satış fiyatı ise 1,0753 TL oldu.

RİPPLE KAÇ DOLAR?

Ripple'ın değeri 14 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 2,62 arttı.
Ripple alış fiyatı 0,3213 Dolar, satış fiyatı ise 0,3212 dolar oldu.

RİPPLE KAÇ TL? 14 TEMMUZ 2022 PERŞEMBE

Bugün Ripple'ın alış fiyatı 5,6436 TL, satış fiyatı ise 5,6419 TL oldu.

