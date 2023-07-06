FİNANS

  Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member at TUBISAD

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member at TUBISAD

06.07.2023 11:55

TUBISAD has held their Ordinary General Assembly at Renaissance Istanbul Bosphorus Hotel, at 21 May 2014. Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Member of the Board of Directors at TUBISAD.

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member at TUBISAD

TUBISAD is representing the strongest collective voice of the companies operating in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and New Media sectors. Over 200 active member companies of TUBISAD are governing an economic volume of annually 40 billion USD in Turkey.

The primary mission of TUBISAD is to foster ICT in becoming the fundamental sector contributing to Turkey’s economic growth and to promote collective interests of the member companies while abiding by universal values and maintaining its independency.

TUBISAD’s Member of Board combines 21 direct and 8 deputy members from the leaders of the Turkish ICT sector.

TUBISAD’s 21 Direct Members of Board

Ahmet Bülter (Türk Telekom)
Ali Kançal (Fujitsu)
Burak Aydın (Intel Teknoloji)
Emre Kurttepeli (Mynet)
Erkan Akdemir (Avea)
Erol Bilecik (Index Bilgisayar)
Filiz Doğan (Oracle Türkiye)
Güngör Kaymak (HP Türkiye)
Hasan Süel (Vodafone)
İbrahim Özer (TNB Bilgisayar)
İlker Kuruöz (Turkcell)
M. Kemal Cılız (İnfonet)
Levent Kızıltan (Eczacıbaşı Bilişim)
Mehmet Nalbantoğlu (KoçSistem)
Nazım Özdemir (Exper Bilgisayar)
Serdar Tunaoğlu (Karel)
Tamer Özmen (Microsoft)
Turgut Gürsoy (Avez Elektronik)
Ümit Cinali (Cisco Systems)
Veli Tan Kirtiş (Akfa Teknoloji)
Zeynep Keskin (SAP Türkiye)

Emre Kurttepeli

