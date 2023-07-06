FİNANS

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. Ekonomi
  4. Emre Kurttepeli Gave a Speech in Turkey Innovation Week Event

Emre Kurttepeli Gave a Speech in Turkey Innovation Week Event

06.07.2023 11:46 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

Turkey Innovation Week event brings together all leading figures in the region to discuss latest innovation and technology trends affecting the world.

Emre Kurttepeli Gave a Speech in Turkey Innovation Week Event

This year, Turkey Innovation Week event was held at Istanbul Congress Center by Turkey Exporters Assembly and was graced with the presence of Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the support of the Ministry of Economy.

On 4-5-6 December, the event hosted dozens of local and foreign speakers who are experts in their fields at Istanbul Congress Center. Emre Kurttepeli gave a speech on “New Approaches in Entrepreneurship Ecosystem” panel on the day of opening.

World-renowned leaders, CEOs, experts and academics on innovation, design, science, technology, marketing, education and energy came together at panels and conferences. Most innovative companies of Turkey were awarded. Mayor of Istanbul, Kadir Topbaş, MIT Media Lab founder Nicholas Negroponte, Former Prime Minister of Finland Esko Aho, Chairman of G20 Young Entrepreneurs Association Jeremy Liddle, Digital Media Specialist Robert Tercek were the speakers of Turkey Innovation Week as speakers this year.

ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!
Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğizErdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz
Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

Kredi Hesaplama

İlginizi Çekebilir

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Herkesi şaşkına çevirdi! Ölen balinanın bağırsaklarından servet çıktı

Herkesi şaşkına çevirdi! Ölen balinanın bağırsaklarından servet çıktı

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Korkunç an! Oltasına köpek balığı takıldı

Korkunç an! Oltasına köpek balığı takıldı

12 yaşındaki çocuğu kaçırıp tecavüz etti! Evinde canice katletti

12 yaşındaki çocuğu kaçırıp tecavüz etti! Evinde canice katletti

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

Facebook'da Takip Et Twitter'da Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.