FİNANS

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. Ekonomi
  4. Emre Kurttepeli joined to “ScaleUp Summit” Event As The Keynote Speaker

Emre Kurttepeli joined to “ScaleUp Summit” Event As The Keynote Speaker

06.07.2023 10:59 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

ScaleUp Summit event, brought together entrepreneurs and global business leaders, organized by Endeavor Turkey in İstanbul was held at 21th October 2019.

Emre Kurttepeli joined to “ScaleUp Summit” Event As The Keynote Speaker

At ScaleUp Summit, Endeavor network of entrepreneurs and mentors in more than 30 countries, discussed issues for companies in growth. Business leaders and entrepreneurs from countries such as Kenya, Brazil, Italy, USA and Spain presented different perspectives to the summit participants.

aaaaaaa

Founder of Mynet Emre Kurttepeli was at stage as a speaker of the “Smells Like Entrepreneur Spirit: Pioneer Entrepreneurs of Istanbul” panel, that moderated by Aslı Kurul Türkmen.

bbbbbb

At the another impressive section of the ScaleUp Summit, 2019 Istanbul Technology Map has been announced.

vc

https://endeavor.org.tr/endeavor-scaleup-summit-21-ekimde-wydham-grand-leventte/

ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!
Merkez Bankası'ndan özel bankalar için karar!Merkez Bankası'ndan özel bankalar için karar!
Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğizErdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

Kredi Hesaplama

İlginizi Çekebilir

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

10 yaşındaki kıza tecavüz etti! Hamile olduğunu öğrenince...

10 yaşındaki kıza tecavüz etti! Hamile olduğunu öğrenince...

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Okul müdürüydü! 15 yaşındaki öğrenciyle yasak aşkı ifşa edildi

Okul müdürüydü! 15 yaşındaki öğrenciyle yasak aşkı ifşa edildi

Dünya bu görüntüleri konuşuyor! Gülücükler saçtı, espriler yaptı

Dünya bu görüntüleri konuşuyor! Gülücükler saçtı, espriler yaptı

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

Facebook'da Takip Et Twitter'da Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.