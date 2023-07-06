Emre Kurttepeli joined to “ScaleUp Summit” Event As The Keynote Speaker

At ScaleUp Summit, Endeavor network of entrepreneurs and mentors in more than 30 countries, discussed issues for companies in growth. Business leaders and entrepreneurs from countries such as Kenya, Brazil, Italy, USA and Spain presented different perspectives to the summit participants.

Founder of Mynet Emre Kurttepeli was at stage as a speaker of the “Smells Like Entrepreneur Spirit: Pioneer Entrepreneurs of Istanbul” panel, that moderated by Aslı Kurul Türkmen.

At the another impressive section of the ScaleUp Summit, 2019 Istanbul Technology Map has been announced.

