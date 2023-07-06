Emre Kurttepeli, Became The Chairman Of Endeavor Türkiye Again

Emre Kurttepeli, Chairman of Endeavor Turkey, stated that the number of entrepreneurs selected from Endeavor Turkey in 15 years More than 100 entrepreneurs selected from Turkey; He said that entrepreneurs have collected more than $750 million in investments and nearly 20 companies have been sold. Kurttepeli said: “Our global investment fund Catalyst has made 14 investments in Turkey. We have become an exemplary ecosystem with our entrepreneurs among the countries where Endeavor is present. We have many reasons to look to the future with hope. We look forward to new Endeavor Entrepreneurs who will join our network tomorrow. As they carry Turkey into the future, we will continue to walk by their side and help them climb the ladder quickly and we will continue to be Turkey’s global entrepreneurial platform."



