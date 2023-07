Board members of GEN and important names for the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Turkey, contributed opinions and evaluations such as President of Endeavor Turkey, Emre Kurttepeli.

Emre Kurttepeli was participated as Speaker to the panel “What Are the Opportunities in the Post-Pandemic Entrepreneurship Ecosystem?” GEN Vice President Büke Çuhadar was moderated the panel and other speakers of the panel were Ali Sabancı and Hande Çilingir.