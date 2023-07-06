Kurttepeli, Made the Opening Speech of the Demo Day

Emre Kurttepeli, Chairman of Endeavor Turkey, who made the opening speech of the Demo Day, congratulated the 12 entrepreneurs who successfully completed the program.

Kurttepeli said, “Our program, which we run together with Akbank, has developed a lot in terms of content and its impact has grown considerably over the years. There is now a very valuable group of entrepreneurs formed by our graduates of the program. With the program, we not only support technology entrepreneurs, but also offer the opportunity to access a global network with Endeavor and to work closely with Akbank such as one of Turkey’s largest companies.

In this sense: I would like to thank Akbank, entrepreneurs and the Turkish entrepreneurship ecosystem for their support. We have full trust in entrepreneurs; I am sure that they will put into practice what they have learned from this program in the best way as possible.

