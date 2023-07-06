FİNANS

  Kurttepeli, Made the Opening Speech of the Demo Day

The startup acceleration program: Boost The Future, carried out in cooperation with Endeavor Turkey and Akbank, gave its fourth term graduates. The program took place on Wednesday, February 23, open to the public and online. The Demo Day was concluded with the investor presentations of the startups. The program continued under the name Start-Up Campus for three years: this year, it was renewed with enhanced content and mentor network, and renamed Boost the Future.

Emre Kurttepeli, Chairman of Endeavor Turkey, who made the opening speech of the Demo Day, congratulated the 12 entrepreneurs who successfully completed the program.

Kurttepeli said, “Our program, which we run together with Akbank, has developed a lot in terms of content and its impact has grown considerably over the years. There is now a very valuable group of entrepreneurs formed by our graduates of the program. With the program, we not only support technology entrepreneurs, but also offer the opportunity to access a global network with Endeavor and to work closely with Akbank such as one of Turkey’s largest companies.

In this sense: I would like to thank Akbank, entrepreneurs and the Turkish entrepreneurship ecosystem for their support. We have full trust in entrepreneurs; I am sure that they will put into practice what they have learned from this program in the best way as possible.

Emre Kurttepeli

