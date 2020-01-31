FİNANS
31.01.2020

Emre Kurttepeli who is founder of Mynet and investor of lots of internet site enterpriser, will join to meeting as speaker which will be made in Özyeğin University on 5 May of Thursday of Etohum.

Etohum which gathers internet entrepreneur together, hosts Emre Kurttepeli who is founder of Mynet.

Emre Kurttepeli will share his predictions in relation to future of the sector with the participants while evaluating the enterprises and investments which are made in the last period in e-trade sector in this meeting. Meeting will be made in Istanbul Özyeğin University between 17.30- 19.30 hours on 5 May Thursday.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/ethohum-hosting-investor-emre-kurttepeli/

